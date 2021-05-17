Norwich City are eyeing a deal for Everton striker Joshua King on a free transfer this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Championship champions are looking to add firepower as well as Premier League experience this summer and King is someone they’ve kept an eye on. A recruitment source has told Football Insider that King has been identified as a potential target knowing his deal expires this summer.

The 29-year-old who can play anywhere across the front line joined Everton on deadline day in January on a short-term deal and cost the Merseyside club an excess of £2million from Championship side Bournemouth.

It was reported last month by Football Insider that Galatasaray had opened talks with King after Everton decided against signing the striker on a longer-term deal. It is reported that the Turkish giants are willing to increase his wages as no transfer fee will be involved in the deal.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has planned to not renew King’s deal after struggling for game time since his arrival. The ex-Manchester United man has struggled for appearances and goals since his arrival at Goodison Park. He’s made 11 appearances all coming from the bench with no goals or assists.

Ancelotti has been asked previously about King’s admissions from the team and the Everton boss said: “No we haven’t talked about the future, because we are not talking about the future at this moment. The future of the structure of next season won’t be discussed now because we are so involved in the games, maybe later.

“I think Josh is doing well, he didn’t play a lot, it’s true,” Ancelotti replied when asked about King’s lack of game time. “He played more when we played in a different system, now for the fact we have a lot of midfielders out we’ve changed the shape and so he suffered a little bit more.”

King was absent from last night’s defeat to Sheffield United with a minor injury and it looks increasingly likely he won’t be there come next season as Everton are reportedly keen to pursue other targets this summer. However, if Everton and Ancelotti decided to keep King next season then the Toffees would have to pay the Cherries an additional fee to take up that option.