According to Football League World, Middlesbrough star Paddy McNair ‘could be on the move this summer’.

McNair has arguably been Middlesbrough’s standout player this past season, chipping in with two goals and seven assists primarily from centre-back.

Although a natural midfielder, the Northern Ireland international has deputised at centre-back for the majority of the campaign due to injuries to Grant Hall, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel.

Middlesbrough are likely to want to keep hold of one of their prized assets this summer, but Football League World claim that they could lose McNair in the up and coming transfer window.

The report states that Boro would ‘certainly listen to offers’ if their valuation for the player was met and would welcome a sale due to purse-strings being tight at the club due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Teessiders do have a plethora of options at their disposal in the centre of midfield. Along with McNair, Neil Warnock’s side have Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville, and Marcus Tavernier, whilst there is also the emergence of youngster Connor Malley to factor into the equation.

However, given the stellar season McNair has had, it is likely Warnock will want to build his promotion chasing side around him. He has expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old since taking over from Jonathan Woodgate last season and will see him as a vital part of his plans going forwards.

FLW speculated the departure in their ‘4 in, 4 out’ article, claiming McNair could be potentially leaving alongside Fry, who has attracted interest from Burnley, and Djed Spence who has been interesting the likes of Rangers and Wolves, as well as Marcus Tavernier.