According to a report from Football Insider, Barnsley’s assistant manager Adam Murray is a leading contender for the vacant managerial post with Barrow AFC.

The League Two side are on the hunt for a new manager after interim boss Rob Kelly confirmed he does not want the job on a permanent basis.

The former Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers coach took over in February after Michael Jolley’s sacking. Kelly guided the Holker Street outfit to safety, securing Barrow’s Football League status.

Now, as the Bluebirds begin their hunt for a new boss, Barnsley’s Adam Murray has been linked.

Football Insider claims the Tykes’ assistant manager is a leading contender for the role.

Murray revealed his desire to return to a head coach role earlier this season. He had spent time as Barnsley’s interim boss after Gerhard Struber’s departure before returning to the assistant manager role upon Valerien Ismael’s appointment.

The 39-year-old previously spent time in charge of Mansfield Town and Boston United before taking up youth management roles.

Murray worked in Burton Albion and Barnsley’s youth academies before becoming assistant manager.

It will be interesting to see if Barrow can tempt Murray away from Barnsley and back into management.

His full focus will be on the Tykes’ play-off bid as they face Swansea City in the first-leg later today (Tuesday). Murray and co have the chance to secure a shock promotion to the Premier League after a thoroughly impressive 2020/21 campaign under Ismael.