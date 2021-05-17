Rotherham United have confirmed the release of sought-after defender Clark Robertson on their official club website.

After three years, Clark Robertson’s time with the Millers will be coming to an end this season.

The defender’s last campaign has been ravaged by injury, limiting him to only 16 appearances for Rotherham United as they were relegated back to League One.

The decision not to renew Robertson’s deal will have put a host of clubs on red alert, with interest growing ahead of the summer transfer window.

League One trio Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town are all said to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old. However, it seems former club Aberdeen are leading the chase for the centre-back.

Reports emerged last week claiming the Scottish Premiership side have lodged a contract offer to Robertson as they look to bring him back to Pittodrie after six years away.

Now, with Rotherham confirming his departure, it will be interesting to see how the former Scotland youth international’s situation develops.

Robertson is one of five senior players being let go by the Millers this summer. Billy Jones, Kyle Vassell, Shaun MacDonald and Jamie Proctor have also been released by the newly-relegated side.

The Aberdeen-born defender leaves AESSEAL New York Stadium after 69 outings for the club. In that time, he also chipped in with five goals and five assists.

Robertson joined Rotherham back in 2018 after a three-year stay with Blackpool. With the Bloomfield Road outfit, the centre-back made 137 appearances, netting five times and laying on two assists from defence.