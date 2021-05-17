According to The Northern Echo, Nottingham Forest and Hull City have now entered the race to sign former loanee and Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

Akpom only joined Middlesbrough in September last year, but has already been told he will be surplus to requirements next season. Manager Neil Warnock has advised him he will not be in his plans and he is to find a new club this summer.

The news have sparked interest from several sides across the country. As previously reported on The72, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have all previously registered an interest in the forward.

However, the quartet now face further competition from another two Championship sides. Nottingham Forest and Hull City have entered into the race to sign the 25-year-old.

Akpom previously spent loan spells at both clubs whilst at parent club Arsenal. In seven games at Nottingham Forest he failed to find the net, whereas at Hull he scored three in 36.

He has a similar record for Middlesbrough this season scoring five goals in 38 games. However, across the campaign he was used in rotation with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore and Yannick Bolasie. Out of those 38 league appearances, Akpom started 20.

With Assombalonga and Fletcher having already departed the Riverside ahead of the opening of the transfer window and now Akpom allowed to leave, Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a few strikers this summer.

They have previously been linked to the likes of Charlie Wyke of Sunderland, Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City, and James Collins of Luton Town amongst others in recent months.