Huddersfield Town are eyeing a summer move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Less.

Alan Nixon claims that Lees, 30, is attracting Huddersfield Town. The Englishman looks set to depart Sheffield Wednesday in the summer with his contract soon to expire.

The former Leeds United man has spent the last seven seasons at Hillsborough. He’s raked up well over 200 appearances for the club and would feature 38 times in the Championship in the season just concluded.

With Wednesday finishing bottom of the Championship table, the Owls looks likely to let a host of names leave for free in the summer and Lees is one of a number of first-team names set to do so.

The news has brought about a strong reaction from Wednesday fans who grew divided over Lees’ performances towards the end of the Championship campaign.

See what they had to say on Twitter about his emerging links to Huddersfield Town:

Hasn't been all that great for a while now but all the best to him. — Jim (@_Jamerzh_) May 16, 2021

Pretty sure they play from back. Bloke can’t pass wind — Chris (@chrisjaybee88) May 16, 2021

I know a good way to Huddersfield that misses all the traffic out — Sir Albert Ramsbottom, hyperboreansocialist. (@AlbertRamsbott1) May 16, 2021

Tom has been great for us but he's way past his best. We need stronger and harder defenders next season. — Chris Ash (@ChrisAsh1975) May 16, 2021

Not a big loss injured a lot and been a liability last 2-3 years — Finlay Derbyshire (@FinlayDerbyshi3) May 16, 2021