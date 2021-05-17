As per a report from The News, Brighton and Hove Albion are no longer interested in signing Portsmouth youngster Charlie Bell.

With the League One campaign over, Danny Cowley has begun his summer clearout at Portsmouth.

The summer transfer window presents the Pompey boss with the chance to make his mark on the Fratton Park squad and he has started by confirming the club’s retained list.

Senior players Andy Cannon, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris and Charlie Daniels are among the notable departures, leaving alongside youngster Charlie Bell.

The decision to let go of Bell was made earlier this year. Upon the confirmation of the club’s stance over his future, he was linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

West Ham United, who have since dropped out of the chase, were credited with interest, as were fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and newly-promoted Watford.

Now, it has been claimed Graham Potters’ Seagulls have also brought an end to their interest.

The latest update clears the way for Watford to swoop in with an offer should they stay in the chase for a deal.

Bell, who played three times for the senior side last season, is currently training with National League side Eastleigh as he bids to maintain his fitness. However, the club are not actively pursuing a deal for the youngster.

With Brighton no longer keen, it awaits to be seen if Xisco Munoz’s side swoop in with an offer before anyone else scuppers their rumoured interest.