Birmingham City have today released their retained list going into the 2021/22 campaign, with 13 first-team players set to depart.

Birmingham City will say goodbye to the likes of Dan Crowley, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Jon Toral and a host of younger names too.

It marks the start of a summer clear-out at St Andrew’s with the club having considered a mass restructuring of their youth set up.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished the season strongly after a first half to forget under Aitor Karanka – Bowyer steered his Blues side away from the drop zone, ending the campaign in 18th-place of the Championship table.

For Birmingham City fans, the club’s retained list doesn’t spring up too many surprises. Some thought Crowley would be in contention for Bowyer’s 2021/22 team and others have questioned why some of the names released were even brought in to the club.

See how Birmingham City fans reacted on Twitter:

Think crowley deserved a second chance — Brett smith (@bsmithy89) May 17, 2021

Disappointed we are letting jon Toral and Joe redmond go. I expect more to go if offers come in which they surely will. Then there will be moaning — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) May 17, 2021

Ryan Burke is a disappointing decision, as is Bajrami. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) May 17, 2021

Thought Crowley would get a chance under Bowyer — james (@jameswilkes00) May 17, 2021

Time to freshen things up a bit. Wish the departing players all the best. Now sign that contract Halilovic ✍️🙏 #kro #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) May 17, 2021

All the best Jon Toral👏🏿👏🏿 Felt like he never got a real chance. A baller on his day — Dazzy (@DLindo11) May 17, 2021