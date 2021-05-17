Birmingham City have today released their retained list going into the 2021/22 campaign, with 13 first-team players set to depart.

Birmingham City will say goodbye to the likes of Dan Crowley, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Jon Toral and a host of younger names too.

It marks the start of a summer clear-out at St Andrew’s with the club having considered a mass restructuring of their youth set up.

Lee Bowyer’s side finished the season strongly after a first half to forget under Aitor Karanka – Bowyer steered his Blues side away from the drop zone, ending the campaign in 18th-place of the Championship table.

For Birmingham City fans, the club’s retained list doesn’t spring up too many surprises. Some thought Crowley would be in contention for Bowyer’s 2021/22 team and others have questioned why some of the names released were even brought in to the club.

See how Birmingham City fans reacted on Twitter: