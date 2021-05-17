Birmingham City have extended Steve Seddon’s stay, as per their official club website.

The left-back is now under contract until June 2022.

Birmingham have become the latest Football League club to announce their retained list. 12 players will be leaving the club this summer, including Jon Toral and Dan Crowley.

Lee Bowyer is gearing up for his first full season at the helm and has decided to keep Seddon for next term.

Charlie Lakin, Tate Campbell and Leo Dos Reis have also been tied down for another year.

Seddon, who is 23 years old, was a January target for Portsmouth, as reported by The News. However, Pompey were unsuccessful in their attempts to lure him to Fratton Park.

He spent the first-half of the past season on loan in League One at AFC Wimbledon before Birmingham recalled him in January.

Seddon went on to play seven times for the Blues last term and will be itching for more game time in the next campaign.

He was on the books at Reading as a youngster before making the switch to Birmingham in 2014. He has since made 12 appearances altogether for the Midlands club.

Seddon has gained experience out on loan and will be looking to force his way into Bowyer’s starting XI next season.

Keeping him at the club for another 12 months is a shrewd bit of business by Birmingham.