Jordan Graham has sent a message to Gillingham fans after his departure from the club, as per a report by Kent Online.

The winger has turned down a new contract to stay with the Gills and will leave as a free agent.

Graham, who is 26 years old, was wanted by Charlton Athletic in January and is now being eyed by Championship side Birmingham City, as per a report by Football League World.

His deal at Priestfield is officially up at the end of next month and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Graham has said: “On a personal note I can’t thank you all enough for the support and love you’ve shown me since day one. I hope I managed to repay that with my performances this season.

“I would also like to thank all my team-mates for all the memories that have been made over this last nine months on and off the pitch. There’s been some moments I’ll never forget!”

He added: “Also the chairman and coaching staff. They believed in me and allowed me to express myself this year and I wouldn’t have had the year I have without them!

“Gillingham is a club that I’ll forever owe a big chunk of my career to and I only hope the club can really kick on next season and take it one step further. I hope we can cross paths again in the future!”

Graham had an impressive past season for Gillingham and scored 13 goals from the wing in all competitions.

He started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

The ex-England youth international went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

Charlton and Birmingham have been linked and can now sign him for nothing.