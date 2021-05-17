Birmingham City have released Dan Crowley, as announced by their official club website.

The Blues have become the latest Football League club to publish their retained list.

Crowley will be joined by 12 other players in leaving St. Andrew’s, including Ryan Burke, Jon Toral and Josh Dacres-Cogley, as Lee Bowyer makes some changes as he gears up for his first full season in charge.

The midfielder spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City and helped the Tigers win the League One title.

Grant McCann’s side may now be alerted by his availability and could be tempted to swoop in on a free transfer.

The Yorkshire club are gearing up for life back in the Championship and may try and bring him back to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Crowley joined Birmingham on a two-year deal in 2019 from Dutch side Willem II and he has since made 45 appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Prior to his move to the Blues, the midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Arsenal and had loan spells away with the likes of Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles before leaving on a permanent basis for Willem II.

He is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

Hull have a decision to make as to whether they feel he did enough on loan to warrant a permanent transfer.