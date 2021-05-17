Exeter City goalkeeper Harry Lee has been on trial at Everton, as per a report by Devon Live.

The Premier League side have taken a look at the highly-rated youngster over the past week.

Lee had a spell on the bench at Exeter this past season despite being 15 years old.

The Grecians are keen to keep hold of him and tie him down on a contract.

Lee is being tipped for a big future in the game and also had a trial at Chelsea earlier this year, as detailed in a report by Devon Live.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Taylor’s side are able to keep him or if he will be lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League.

It is no surprise to see top flight clubs keeping tabs on Exeter’s academy stars. The League Two side produced Ollie Watkins and have some promising talents in their ranks right now, most notably Sonny Cox.

Exeter are having a shake-up of their goalkeeping department and are releasing Jonny Maxted and Lewis Ward.

They are keen on bringing Reading’s Jokull Andresson back to the club after his impressive loan spell this past term.

The departures of Maxted and Ward clears Lee’s pathway into the first-team over the next couple of seasons. However, the youngster has been looked at by Everton recently and has a big decision to make on his future.