Preston North End want to re-sign Daniel Iverson from Leicester City this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Preston. Want Iversen back on loan or even as a buy from Leicester — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

The Lilywhites could even try and get him on a permanent basis.

Iverson, who is 23 years old, joined the Lilywhites on loan in the January transfer window.

He made a decent impression at Deepdale and made 23 appearances in all competitions.

Their new permanent boss, Frankie McAvoy, now wants to lure him back to Lancashire as his number one for the next campaign.

Iverson spent the first half of the past season on loan in Belgium with OH Leuven but played just five times there before heading back to Leicester.

He joined the Foxes as a youngster in 2016 having previously been on the books at Danish side Esbjerg.

The ex-Denmark youth international has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side but has been a key player for them at youth levels over the past few years.

Iverson has also had loan spells away at Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United in the past to gain experience.



He was impressive during his time at Rotherham in the 2019/20 campaign and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Paul Warne.

Iverson is a wanted man this summer and Preston are eager to bring him back to the club in some capacity.