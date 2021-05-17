Barnsley have released goalkeeper Correy Addai, as announced on their official club website.

The Tykes became one of the first Championship clubs to publish their retained list over the weekend.

Addai, who is 23 years old, is being let go by the Tykes and will become a free agent this summer.

He will be joined by Bradley Binns, Daniel Bramall, Henry Kendrick and Ali Omar in leaving Oakwell.

Barnsley signed Addai last summer but he only penned a one-year contract with the Yorkshire club.

The 6ft 7inc stopper was released by fellow Championship side Coventry City at the end of last season and finds himself in the same situation this year as an unattached player.

Barnsley brought him in on trial and he did enough to earn a contract last summer.

He has played for their Under-23’s this past season and has also had a loan spell away at National League side Chesterfield to get some experience under his belt.



Addai spent time in the academy at Arsenal before linking up with Coventry. He then rose up through the Sky Blues’ ranks but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he had loan stints in non-league with Mickleover Sports and AFC Telford United to get some game time.

Addai will now be in the hunt for a new club and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.