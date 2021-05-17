Ex-Portsmouth trialist Max Taylor is leaving Manchester United, as per a report by The News.

The youngster’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of next month and he will not be staying on the books of the Premier League giants.

Taylor, who is 21 years old, is becoming a free agent and is in the hunt for a new club.

He had a trial at Portsmouth in March and featured for their reserves side.

Taylor was also looked at by fellow League One side MK Dons last summer, as mentioned in The News. However, Russell Martin’s side opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

He is parting company with Manchester United now after spending eight years there.

Taylor has risen up through their illustrious academy and has been a regular at youth levels for the Red Devils. However, despite making a couple of appearances in the EFL Trophy this past season, he is yet to play for their first-team.

Taylor has spent time out on loan in non-league at Stalybridge Celtic in the past to get some experience under his belt.

He then joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan in January but the suspension of the National League North season this past term left his situation in limbo.

Portsmouth brought him in on trial but that didn’t lead to anything in the end.

Taylor is now available and it will be interesting to see where he goes.