Peterborough United are interested in Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, according to Hampshire Live.

The stopper is out of contract at the end of next month and will not be staying at Fratton Park.

MacGillivray, who is 28 years old, is not having his contract extended by Pompey and will be available on a free transfer.

Peterborough are said to be keen on swooping in for him in preparation for their long-awaited return to the Championship.

MacGillivray will have to weigh up his options this summer and a few clubs may be alerted by his availability now.

He was linked with Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in the last campaign, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

The ‘keeper joined Portsmouth in 2018 and has since made 135 appearances for them in all competitions.

However, it seems he is not part of Danny Cowley’s plans as the ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield boss gears up for his first full season at the helm.

MacGillivray started his career in non-league with spells Harrogate Railway Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Walsall in 2014.

The Scotland international made 19 appearances during his three seasons with the Saddlers where he was mainly used as a back-up. The 6ft 2inc stopper then switched to Shrewsbury Town a year before moving to Portsmouth.

MacGillivray helped Pompey get to the Play-Offs last year but they have missed out this time around and he is heading out the exit door.