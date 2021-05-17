Ipswich Town lead the race to sign Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The defender is out of contract at the end of next month and is a key target for the Tractor Boys this summer.

Bradley, who is 29 years old, has also been linked with Championship side Preston North End.

He faces a big decision to make on his future and Ipswich are keen on luring him down to League One.

Read: Ipswich Town midfielder wanted by trio of Championship clubs

The centre-back has been on the books at Luton since 2018 and has been a key player for the Hatters over the past three seasons, making over 100 appearances in all competitions.

Bradley started his career at Hull City and played twice for the Tigers’ first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Harrogate Town, IK Frej and Aldershot Town.

He left East Yorkshire on a permanent basis in 2013 for spells at Portsmouth and Crawley Town.

Bradley was then snapped up by Plymouth Argyle and spent two years at Home Park, playing 96 games before Luton swooped in.

Read: Luton Town target wanted by Norwich City

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Ipswich as Paul Cook looks to put his own stamp on them.

Bradley is a vastly experienced defender in the Football League and would be some coup for League One. Will he want to stay in the Championship though?