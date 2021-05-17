QPR shot-stopper Liam Kelly is eyeing a permanent move to loan club Motherwell after an impressive showing with Graham Alexander’s side in the second half of the season just concluded.

Kelly, 25, joined Motherwell on loan from QPR in January. He’s since featured 18 times in the Scottish Premiership after falling far down the pecking order in west London.

Having joined from Livingston ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Kelly would go on to make 19 Championship appearances in his debut season before both Joe Lumley and Seny Dieng were preferred going into this one

It seemingly remains that way – Dieng is firmly Mark Warburton’s no.1 choice goalkeeper and Lumley seems to be his back-up, after some inspiring performances coming in towards the end of the campaign.

Kelly hasn’t been shy in stating his desires for a permanent move to Motherwell previously, and speaking to Daily Record he’s reiterated his stance:

“I’ve had conversations with Graham Alexander and the manager at QPR. The situation is pretty clear with me at Motherwell, we just need a couple of things tied up from QPR’s side.

“It’s still really early. The season has literally just finished but we will see what happens in the coming days.

“I don’t know what’s happening next year but if Motherwell’s an option then it’s something I’d be delighted about.”

For QPR and Warburton, he could quickly find himself short on goalkeepers. The Rs are currently in talks with Lumley over a new deal with his current one expiring in the summer, and Dieng has been previously linked with a Premier League move.

Kelly might well be needed at QPR next season but if they can get reassurance on both Lumley and Dieng then expect them to cash in on Kelly – he struggled as QPR’s no.1 but comes across as a very humble footballer, and so fans will wish him all the best whatever the outcome.