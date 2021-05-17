Doncaster Rovers are set to announce their new manager this morning, reports Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have been without a permanent manager since Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday at the start of March.

He’s since seen his new side relegated into League One and so will be joining Doncaster in the third-tier next season.

Now, Doncaster Free Press has reported that an announcement will be made ‘mid-morning’, having spent the past month searching for the right man who reportedly ‘shook hands’ on a deal on Friday – a one-year rolling contract is also said to have ‘been signed’

So who is Doncaster Rovers’ new manager?

Well, reports from Football Insider on Friday claimed that Richie Wellens was poised to become Rovers’ new boss. The 41-year-old was last at Salford City but was sacked in March, and is said to have been chosen over a number of candidates for the Keepmoat job.

Doncaster finished the League One season in torrid form. Under Moore they were chasing a top-six finish but following his departure, things would fall part under Andy Butler who was named manager for the remainder of the season after Moore’s exit.

Rovers won just two of their final 12 games of the season, losing nine of those to eventually finish in 14th-place. Whoever comes in has a lot of confidence to reinstall but as Moore showed, this is a side capable of challenging in League One.