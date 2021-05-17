Watford have had a £2million offer for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson ‘knocked back’, reports The Scottish Sun.

Ferguson, 21, is reported to be the subject of transfer interest going into the summer. The Scottish Sun first reports that Watford have had an initial £2million offer turned down, and that Rangers could yet rival the Hornets for the Scottish midfielder.

The report though backs Watford to return with an improved offer for Ferguson, who’s just completed his third full season with Aberdeen at the age of just 21.

He’s made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions, with his most prolific being the season just concluded – Ferguson made 35 Scottish Premiership appearances and scored an impressive nine goals from midfield.

A Scottish U21 international too, Ferguson is tipped to go on and achieve big things for his country but he might yet land a move south of the border this summer.

Watford need central reinforcements – they never really compensated the January loss of Etienne Capoue, instead relying heavily on the likes of Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah.

With Rangers also said to be tracking Ferguson, Steven Gerrard’s side could yet beat the newly-promoted Watford to this transfer and it’d surely come as a blow to Xisco Munoz.

Having seen a £2million bid rejected, Aberdeen could commence a bidding war for the midfielder if Watford return and Rangers put an offer on the table.