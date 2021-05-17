Sunderland are weighing up an £800,000 bid for Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie, reports Daily Record.

McCrorie, 23, is a graduate of the Rangers youth academy. He made 41 league outings for the club over the courses of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, spending the one before the season just concluded on loan with Portsmouth.

He didn’t pull up any stumps on the South Coast though – McCrorie failed to score in his 18 League One outings for then Kenny Jackett’s side.

Now though Daily Record report that the Scot is on Sunderland’s summer ‘wanted list’. Lee Johnson is said to be readying a £800,000 bid for the midfielder and Daily Record reports that, if Sunderland are promoted then it would ‘seriously strengthen’ the Black Cats’ financial position with regards to this transfer.

Sunderland finished the League One campaign in 4th-place of the table, losing out on 3rd to Blackpool after limping over the line.

They face Lincoln City in the play-off semi finals later this month.