Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has played down reports linking his club with a summer move for Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady.

Yesterday, reports from The Sun on Sunday (pg. 59) claimed that recently-promoted Peterborough United were considering a summer for for Sunderland favourite Aiden McGeady.

The 35-year-old is out of contract in the summer but still competing, having burst back into the side under Lee Johnson to help fire the Black Cats to a top-six finish.

Now linked with a move to Posh ahead of his side’s play-off bouts with Lincoln City, MacAnthony was questioned about the rumours on Twitter. He said:

This is funniest one ive seen for years. No is the simple answer. Never even came up in multiple recruitment meetings due to club he is at, cost, age etc. Tell Nicko he has this one wrong. — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 16, 2021

McGeady could yet sign an extension on his Sunderland deal. Despite reaching 35 this season, the Irishman is showing no signs of slowing down – in fact, he looks like he’s coming back to life under Johnson.

Having managed just 15 League One outings for Sunderland before being shipped out on loan last season, McGeady finished the regular season just gone with 29 league outings and four goals to his name.