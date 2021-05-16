The £1.3m that Norwich City paid to Getafe to land Argentinian winger Emiliano Buendia has proved to be nothing short of a bargain.

His class was evident from Day 1 at Carrow Road and it is class that has continued to shine through brightly across all three of his seasons at the Canaries.

That consistency has seen the exciting attacker land his first full Argentina cap:

#EliminatoriasQatar2022 El entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados del exterior para la doble fecha ante @LaRoja 🇨🇱 y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RRlDJtjNEE — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 16, 2021

Buendia called up after a stellar Championship season

24-year-old Buendia has made 121 appearances for Norwich since signing for the East Anglian side scoring 24 goals and providing 42 assists.

Those headline figures of 66 goal contributions mean that he contributes in some way to Norwich’s scoring every 1.8 games or every 162-or-so minutes.

What has surely twisted the Argentinian selectors’ arms are his displays for Norwich City this season as the Canaries stormed the Sky Bet Championship and bounced back to the Premier League as champions.

This season Buendia has been simply unstoppable at times. Across 41 Championship games, the newly-selected Argentine international scored 15 goals and created 17 assists for the Canaries.

Norwich City fans react to Buendia Argentina call up

Here’s how Norwich introduced the news of Buendia’s call-up:

Emiliano Buendia 🇦🇷 That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/t3LU6yRs6E — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 16, 2021

As you’d expect, Norwich fans were quick to jump on this club tweet. Here is a selection of what they had to say:

he’s keeping messi on the bench for Argentina — Will (@WAnverali) May 16, 2021

Whatever it costs to keep him, do it. — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) May 16, 2021

Give him whatever he wants and build the team around him. Simple as. — Alex Crowther (@AlexCrowther6) May 16, 2021

Give him 100k a week, give him a stand named after him, build him a statue, just keep him at the club 😍😍😍 — Squidward Testicles (@bigdanielfarke) May 16, 2021

Give him all of the money. Contract for life pic.twitter.com/Dr7Z9GgY9z — Jack 🔰 (@TotallyTettey) May 16, 2021

Buendia getting a call up has surely whacked another £10m on top of his transfer fee — Nick (@ivinsni) May 16, 2021