Stefan Johansen has captured the hearts of QPR fans. It looks increasingly unlikely that those fans will ever get to see him in blue and white, but a permanent deal for the Fulham man isn’t the ‘be-all and end-all’ of Mark Warburton’s play-off preparations this summer.

How and why the 30-year-old was omitted from Scott Parker’s Premier League squad for the first half of the season is another for football’s ‘greatest mysteries’ collection. Johansen started every single game for QPR after his loan move from Fulham and finished the majority of those too, looking like a midfielder with abilities way beyond Championship level in the process.

Fewer players have turned out for QPR with as much class as he. Every aspect of his game is so rife with mastery as to look unfair on a football field and likewise is the fact that Johansen has been subjected to loans in his recent Fulham career. The 2018/19 campaign saw him loaned out to West Brom midway through his side’s Premier League campaign before playing a very rotational role in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship last year.

A loan move to QPR read perfectly on paper and that’s exactly how it worked out – Johansen was one of four names to come in on loan during the January transfer window, with all four having a profound effect of the club’s eventual 9th-place finish in the Championship. He arrived off the back of dormant start to the season with Fulham in which he was limited to just two EFL Cup outings, and an eventual transfer to QPR looked to be an inevitability at one point with Johansen now in the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage.

But after the performances he’s put in for QPR and Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, it seems highly unlikely that the Cottagers will sell Johansen to, not only one of their local rivals but to a team they could be rivalling for a top-six spot next season. Fulham would be utterly foolish to gift Johansen to QPR and Parker may be feeling so for not giving Johansen the same opportunities in the Premier League.

QPR hearts are bound to be broken. Most every Rs fan wouldn’t hesitate in saying ‘yes’ to a permanent deal for Johansen. Warburton wants the deal too, but his club don’t seem likely to break the bank for a 30-year-old entering into the final year of his contract. They’ll undoubtedly do all they can to make it happen though – reports continue to cite QPR’s interest in a permanent deal.

For many, acquiring all four of those January loanees and retaining the likes of Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes who’ve all been linked with moves away, holds the key to a top-six finish next season. De Wijs has already signed permanently and both Austin and Field are said to be close to doing likewise – only Johansen remains.

Stefan Johansen’s QPR stats as per WhoScored: 21 apps / 4 goals / 2 assists / 53.4 passes per game / 81.1% pass accuracy / 1.5 tackles per game

Johansen’s individual performances make for much better team performances. Every positive aspect of his game emanated unto his teammates and donning that roving midfield role alongside Chair for the last part of the season, Johansen proved the perfect connector, not to forget the four goals he chipped in with.

Whether he was deployed in a holding role or more of an attacking one, Johansen gave QPR fans a lot to shout about in the second half of the season. His permanent signing would be the pinnacle of what could be a prosperous summer but as the club have shown with their signings over the past year in particular, recruitment is keen, and Warburton with his team of Les Ferdinand and co will undoubtedly utilise the loan market effectively once again.

Warburton after two seasons at the helm is honing in on that perfect blend of youth and experience. The experience of Johansen will disrupt that but as the Rs continue to do so, another name will come in and under the shining guidance of Warburton, there’s no reason why his QPR side can’t carry their current form into the new campaign.