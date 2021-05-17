Huddersfield Town are looking at the possibility of signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees, according to Alan Nixon.

The central defender’s contract expires this June and, with Sheffield Wednesday finding themselves in League One next season, Lees’ time at the club is seemingly coming to an end

With Wednesday’s relegation and their off the pitch struggles, the finances involved to keep Lees at the club may not be viable.

Not only this, but also Lees himself is likely to want to keep performing at Championship level – he was one of Wednesday’s standout performers in what was a torrid 2020/21 campaign.

The 30 year-old played 38 times this season for the Owls, contributing with a single goal against Coventry City.

His season, and likely his Wednesday career, was cut short after Lees suffered ligament damage against Middlesbrough – it is worth noting, however, that Lees’ time at Hillsborough has been largely injury-free and he has been one of the most reliable players for the Owls.

For Huddersfield Town, Lees is an incredibly attractive and relatively cheap option due to the lack of a transfer fee involved.

With the contracts of Richard Stearman, Richard Keogh and Tommy Elphick expiring and Christopher Schindler already having signed for 1. FC Nürnberg, the Terriers would be left with 27 year old Naby Sarr as their most experienced defender.

Lees would bring a wealth of invaluable experience at this level having played in two separate Championship play-off campaigns and nearly a decade of Championship football under his belt.

The only slight concerns would be Lees’ fitness after his recent injury and his ability to play with the ball at his feet – two things which are imperative to Carlos Corberan’s style of play.