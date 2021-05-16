Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris will not turn down an opportunity to join Rangers this summer, predicts Kevin Phillips speaking to Football Insider.

The former Sunderland player spoke exclusively to Football Insider and was asked about the prolific League One striker and Phillips insisted Clarke-Harris can’t afford to wait for the next big move.

It had been reported at the start of the month that relegated West Bromwich Albion had joined the race for Clarke-Harris and former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny told Football Insider, Clarke-Harris should ‘reject’ any move to Scotland and join West Brom.

Speaking back in March, Director of Football Barry Fry spoke to Peterborough Telegraph and confirmed Rangers scouts had been ‘to plenty of their games’ this season. Now Phillips has weighed in on the rumours and the EFL pundit believes a move to the Scottish Premiership champions will be hard to turn down.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I did the EFL coverage last week and I see him quite a lot. My opinion is if he gets the chance to go to Rangers from the Championship you don’t turn that down. It’s different if you have just been promoted to the Premier League because I’d say the player would stay there.

“But he’s got that chance to go to Rangers and play European football. He’s coming off the back of a brilliant season and he’s only going to get better. I’m sure Peterborough fans don’t want to hear that but he’s 26, is that big move going to come around again. It’s a tough decision for him but it’s also tough to turn down.”

As well as winning promotion, Clarke-Harris managed a personal achievement too, with him finishing League One top goal scorer with 31 goals and three assists in an impressive 45 games. This comes after netting 24 times for Bristol Rovers last season, which earned him his move to Peterborough.

Peterborough will want to keep hold of the 26-year-old this summer, as they’ve got a reputation of selling players for profit, but this will be one man they’re desperate to keep especially in the Championship next season. While Rangers may be on the lookout for a new striker this summer as there’s uncertainty with Jermain Defoe staying at Ibrox.