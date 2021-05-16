Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray will not be staying at Portsmouth.

According to The Sun on Sunday (16.04.21, pg. 59), the stopper will not have the option to extend his deal taken up by the club.

MacGillivray, who is 28 years old, has made 51 appearances in all competitions this past season but will move on this summer on a free transfer.

He was linked with Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in the last campaign, as reported by The Scottish Sun, and it will be interesting to see if those links remerge now.

MacGillivray joined Portsmouth in June 2018 and has since been a key player for the Fratton Park club.

The Scotland international started his career in non-league with spells Harrogate Railway Athletic, Stalybridge Celtic and Harrogate Town before he was snapped up by Walsall in 2014.

He made 19 appearances during his three seasons with the Saddlers where he was mainly used as a back-up. The 6ft 2inc stopper then switched to Shrewsbury Town a year before moving to Portsmouth.

MacGillivray helped Pompey get to the Play-Offs last year but they have missed out this time around.

He is obviously not part of Danny Cowley’s plans and is leaving the club for nothing. He isn’t a bad option on a free transfer and could attract plenty of potential suitors in the Football League over the coming weeks.