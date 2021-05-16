Coventry City ‘want to sign’ Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Walton, 25, has previously been reported to be in the final few weeks of his Brighton contract, with his summer exit from the club backed by several sources.

Alan Nixon though believes that Walton has a year remaining on his contract on the South Coast and also that Coventry City are keen on the shot-stopper.

The Englishman has had a dormant season having spent the previous on loan with Blackburn Rovers. Now though, Mark Robins could bring Walton to the Ricoh Arena in time for next season, but faces hurdles to do so.

Whether Brighton choose to release Walton this summer or send him out on loan again next season, the Sky Blues are going to struggle to meet his wage demands.

Robins has chopped and changed between Ben Wilson and Marko Marosi in goal this season, which ended in a hugely respectable 16th-place finish for Coventry.