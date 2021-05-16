West Bromwich Albion could make Alex Palmer their number one for next season.

According to The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59), the Baggies could turn to him if Sam Johnstone heads to Manchester United.

Palmer, who is 24 years old, has spent this past season on loan at Lincoln City.

He will currently be looking to help the Imps gain promotion to the Championship via the Play-Offs.

Palmer has made a whopping 56 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side and will be ready to compete at the Hawthorns when he returns.

The ex-England youth international spent the 2019/20 campaign with Plymouth Argyle and played a huge role in their promotion from League Two under Ryan Lowe.

Palmer is a product of the West Brom academy but is yet to play for their senior side.

He has also had loan spells away from the Midlands club at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic and Notts County in the past.

The ‘keeper has become a popular figure at Lincoln over the past year and they will battle it out with Sunderland next week for a place at Wembley in the Play-Off final.

His parent club West Brom see him as their ready-made replacement for Johnstone if he leaves this summer for Old Trafford.

The Baggies will be in safe hands if Palmer can carry on his form from Lincoln next term.