Blackburn Rovers are ‘willing’ to part ways with Joe Rothwell this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Rothwell, 26, was recently confirmed to be remaining at Blackburn Rovers until the summer of 2022 at least.

Now though, Alan Nixon claims that the Rovers hierarchy want to cash in on Rothwell this summer and use any incoming cash to tempt Adam Armstrong to stay at the club.

Armstrong has been heavily linked with a move away – he’s in the final year of his contract but Nixon writes how Rovers want to offer him a pay rise with the Rothwell funds.

Formerly of Manchester United, Rothwell has been with Blackburn since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

He’s been a mainstay in each of his three Championship seasons, featuring 39 times and scoring three in the campaign just concluded.