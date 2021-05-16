Manchester City are set to send 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan to Burton Albion next season, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Bazunu has just spent the League One season on loan with Rochdale. The Manchester City youngster featured 29 times in the league but ended the season as second-fiddle.

His side were eventually relegated into League Two but Bazunu looks set to return to the third-tier, this time with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that City are ‘happy’ to let the 19-year-old continue his development in League One after his strong showing for Rochdale.

Burton meanwhile saw an upturn in form following the return of former manager Hasselbaink and ended the League One season in 16th-place of the table – 10 points ahead of Rochdale who occupied the final relegation spot come the final day of the campaign.