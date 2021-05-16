Chelsea are ready to let Luke McCormick leave for free this summer but will insert a sell-on clause into any move, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

McCormick, 22, has a year left on his Chelsea contract. Reports emerged earlier in the year that Millwall were keen on a summer move for the Englishman who’s spent the season just gone on loan with Bristol Rovers.

His side were relegated from League One, but McCormick shone and now The Sun on Sunday reports that Chelsea will let him leave for free this summer.

McCormick though has a year left on his Stamford Bridge deal and so it’s understood that Chelsea will insert a sell-on clause in any potential transfer.

Millwall will need central options in the summer with Gary Rowett-favourite Ryan Woods set to return to Stoke City.

For Bristol Rovers, McCormick scored six goals in 39 League One appearances from midfield.