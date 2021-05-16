Brentford have joined QPR and Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell, as per a report by TWTD.

The midfielder is a man in-demand going into this summer’s transfer window.

Dozzell, who is 22 years old, has been told he can leave Ipswich over the coming months by Paul Cook.

The ex-England youth international is not short of potential suitors in the Championship.

Dozzell joined Ipswich’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of his local side.

He made his first-team debut for the Tractor Boys at the tender age of 16 in a Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough back in April 2016.

The midfielder was tipped for a massive future at Portman Road but has been hampered by injuries so far in his career.

He has still managed to play 93 times for the East Anglia club and has enjoyed this past season.

Dozzell has made 46 appearances for the Tractor Boys in the campaign just finished which is the most he has played in a season so far.

He still has a few years left on his contract there but is expected to move on this summer.

Cook is making huge changes at Ipswich and Dozzell, like many of their other first-team players, is being shown the door.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for him.