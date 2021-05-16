Cardiff City striker Mark Harris is wanted by Crewe Alexandra on loan next season, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Harris, 22, featured 16 times in the Championship season just concluded and score three goals for the Bluebirds.

He’s an exciting youngster to come out of the club but now, The Sun on Sunday reports that League One outfit Crewe Alexandra want to take him on loan for next season, who ‘hope to agree’ a season-long loan for the Welshman.

Harris is also set for a longer-term contract according to Alan Nixon, having broke into Mick McCarthy’s first-team this season.

His first league appearance for the club came way back in the 2016/17 campaign. Following several Football League loans he finally worked his way back into contention and now with some Championship experience behind him, a Crewe loan might be the ideal bout of experience for the 22-year-old next season.