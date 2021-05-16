Sunderland-linked Jermain Defoe wants to stay at Rangers ‘forever’, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The striker is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

However, he has expressed his desire to stay with Steven Gerrard’s side.

His former club Sunderland have been linked with a move for him, as per a report by the Scotsman.

The chances of him moving back to the Stadium of Light for one last hurrah would depend on whether the Black Cats are promoted out of League One anyway.

Defoe says he would like to remain with Rangers: “I want to stay here forever. I love it here. Everyone knows it’s special. When I spoke to the manager when I was coming here, the first thing he said is ‘you will love it here.’

“I’ve loved every minute, it’s been fantastic. I’m lost for words, it’s amazing.”

Defoe, who is 36 years old, joined Rangers from AFC Bournemouth in 2019 and has since scored 32 goals for the Glasgow giants.

He had spells at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before joining Portsmouth in 2008. He became a key player for Pompey and scored 17 goals in 36 games before moving back to Spurs.

The ex-England striker had a brief spell at Toronto before Sunderland lured him back to England in 2014. He then went on to bag 37 goals in 93 games for the Black Cats and became a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth swooped in when Sunderland were relegated before he moved on to Rangers.

His situation at Ibrox is currently up in the air but they may decide to keep him still.