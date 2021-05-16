Sunderland have made an offer to Manchester United youngster Jacob Carney with Brighton and Burnley also in the running, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59)

Carney, 21, is a product of the Manchester United youth academy. The goalkeeper has recently spent time on loan with Portadown but looks set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer.

The Sun on Sunday reports that Brighton are ‘in the hunt’ to bring the Englishman to the South Coast, but also claim that Carney has both Burnley and Sunderland ‘making him offers’.

Lee Johnson’s side have finished their regular season and now face Lincoln City over two legs in the League One play-offs.

They could be in line for their second Wembley final of the season having claimed the Papa John’s Trophy earlier in the campaign.

A goalkeeper could be high up on Johnson’s list going into next season – his regular no.1 Lee Burge has come under the spotlight in his 41 League One appearances this season.