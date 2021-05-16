Swansea City are interested in OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The 6ft 4inc forward has emerged as a potential summer target for Steve Cooper’s side.

Henry, who is 26 years old, has caught the eye in the Belgian top flight this season by scoring 21 goals.

Leuven are expected to face a battle to keep hold of him this summer and he is also believed to be attracting attention from clubs in Germany and Turkey right now.

Henry joined them in 2019 from lower league side Tubize and has managed 41 goals altogether since his move.

He has previously played for the likes of Nantes and Chambly in the past and will be weighing up the next chapter of his career.

Swansea will lock horns with Barnsley for a place in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley next week.

The Welsh side lost out to Brentford last year and are hoping to learn from that and take that one step further this time around.

It is hard to plot transfer targets when you don’t know what league you are going to be in next term. However, Henry is a name for the Swans fans to keep an eye out for over the coming weeks.

Cooper’s men have also been linked with midfielder Liam Walsh, who is leaving fellow Championship side Bristol City on a free transfer.

