Millwall will ‘battle’ Luton Town and Blackpool for the free signing of Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59).

Campbell, 23, is set to leave Motherwell in the summer when his contract expires. The Scottish midfielder has recently been linked with Stoke City but now, The Sun on Sunday claim that all of Millwall, Luton Town and Blackpool are ‘battling’ to land him this summer.

A product of the Motherwell youth academy, Campbell has just completed a fourth full season in the club’s first-team, featuring 34 times in the Scottish Premiership season just gone and scoring four goals.

He’s been an asset to the club since a young age but now looks primed for a move south of the border, with a host of teams monitoring his situation.

He’ll be available for a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next month.