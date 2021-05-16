Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is ‘keen’ on Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady, reports The Sun on Sunday.

McGeady, 35, sees his Sunderland contract expire in the summer. He joined the Black Cats ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and has since had spells in and out of the side.

This season, McGeady has been brought back to life by Lee Johnson. The former Bristol City boss’ arrival saw the Irishman back into the starting line up and he’s since proved an asset to the club.

He featured 29 times in League One before his side’s play-off place was confirmed, scoring four – Posh meanwhile finished in 2nd to secure their promotion into the Championship.

Ferguson, as per The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59), is said to be keen on McGeady to bolster his side’s Championship credentials.

Posh claimed 2nd-place in League One this season, after a lengthy battle with Sunderland for the final automatic promotion spot.

The Black Cats stormed into contention upon Johnson’s arrival but will now have to settle for a play-off place after their form tailed off towards the end of the campaign.

Spirits will still be high going into the play-offs. Posh fans though will be mulling over their side’s chances in the Championship.

They’ve been promoted for a third time from the third-tier under Ferguson, and they’ve done so playing some ruthlessly clinical football – they might just surprise a few next season, and McGeady could do the same if he signs for Posh.