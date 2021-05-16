Arsenal could rekindle their interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to a report by Football.London.

The Bees stopper was on the radar of Arsenal last summer and they are considering him again.

Raya, who is 25 years old, will be looking to help Brentford gain promotion via the Play-Offs this month.

Thomas Frank’s side fell short in the final last year against Fulham at Wembley but are hoping they can make that one step further this time around. If not, their number one could be on his way.

Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a fee in the region of £3 million and still has three years left on his contract.

The Barcelona-born ‘keeper started his career at local side UE Cornella before moving to England eight years ago to join Blackburn.

Raya went onto make 108 appearances for the Lancashire side and played a big role in their promotion to the Championship in 2018 under Tony Mowbray.

He has since become a key player at Brentford and they held firm last summer despite interest from Arsenal.



Raya’s future with the London club is likely to depend on what league they are in next season.

They are in action against Bournemouth for a place in the Play-Off final, with the second leg being at home for them.

Arsenal could keep close tabs on developments as they are linked with the Spaniard once again.