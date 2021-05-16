Derby County could face a less severe points penalty next season if they can find ‘fresh owners’ in good time.

The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Derby County are ‘in talks’ with potential new owners, and that a ‘quick sale’ could help them avoid a double-figure points deduction going into next season.

Alan Nixon writes that, if Mel Morris remains at the helm going into the next campaign then there will be a ‘push for the penalties to be severe and possible into double figures’.

It comes after a turbulent month for the club in which they narrowly missed out on relegation into League One following their final day draw with Sheffield Wednesday, before reports that Erik Alonso’s takeover bid is now completely off.

The Sun on Sunday goes on to write how Derby County will discover their FFP punishment ‘shortly’, and also that MSD Holdings could ‘step in’ to protect the reported £18million that they’re owed and stop Derby County from heading towards administration.

Wayne Rooney will seemingly guide the Rams into the 2021/22 season. Very few know what to expect beyond the summer – as it stands, Derby County are in a perilous position.

Their debts and future liabilities are rumoured to be in excess of £60million and with takeover bids breaking down whenever they come to fruition, it only sends bad signals for the club.