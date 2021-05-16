Sheffield Wednesday watched Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle ‘several times’ this past season, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The defender has emerged as a target for the Owls as they prepare for life in League One.

Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer estimates his price tag will be around the £200,000 mark.

Boyle, who is 25 years old, is a man in-demand going into this summer and has also been linked with Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United, as reported by Football Insider.

He has had an impressive past five years on the books of Cheltenham and has made 163 appearances for them, chipping in with 22 goals.

Boyle started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire side. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc defender also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to gain some more experience.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.

Boyle signed a new two-year deal with Michael Duff’s side last year so still has another season left on his contract.

However, he is said to be on the radar of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and Rotherham and they could lose him.