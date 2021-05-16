Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Hibernian’s Josh Doig, as per a report by Football.London.

The Gunners are believed to be ‘tracking’ the in-demand left-back.

Doig, who is 18 years old, was linked with Sunderland and Millwall in January, as per the Scotsman, whilst Stoke City were credited with an interest by the Daily Record.

The youngster has recently been awarded the Young Player of the Year award in Scotland.

Hibs have managed to tie him down to a contract until 2025 to try and fend off potential interest. However, they could still face a battle to keep him over the coming months with Arsenal now keen.

Doig started his career in the academy of rivals Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh counterparts two years ago. He was initially loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth international returned to Hibs ahead of this season and has since been a regular for Jack Ross’ side and has made 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four assists.

His breakthrough hasn’t gone unnoticed and his is a name to keep an eye out for over the coming months.

Millwall and Sunderland have been among those linked in the Football League but may have to move on to other targets with it looking likely Doig will go all the way to the top.