According to the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City are involved in a three-way tug-of-war for Luton Town striker James Collins.

Collins, who is coming to the end of his current contract with the Hatters, will be available this summer on a free transfer.

That has drawn the Championship trio to the Luton man with the Mail adding that Neil Warnock’s men are out in front in the chase for Collins.

James Collins: the background

30-year-old Collins signed for Luton on a 2017 free transfer from Crawley Town where he had been for less than a year after arriving from Shrewsbury.

Prior to his 2014 arrival for a second spell at Shrewsbury, Collins had turned out for Burton Albion whilst on loan from Aston Villa where his football journey started out.

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Collins has gone on to make 183 appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit, scoring 72 goals and providing 21 assists.

This total includes a season-high 25 goals and 4 assists in Luton Town’s 2018/19 League One campaign. He has more than held his own this season with 10 goals and 3 assists in 42 Championship games for the Hatters.

However, as the Mail’s Simon Jones writes, it looks like being his last season with the club.

Boro bully their way to the front of the queue

Jones says that Republic of Ireland international Collins is out of contract in the summer and “weighing up his options.” This leads on to him adding that the striker’s record in front of goal, and the fact he’s a free agent, have “put him in demand.”

The Mail’s Collins goes on to say that Boro are “understood to be leading the chase” with Warnock looking to strengthen an attack that will be without the departing Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher next season.

Middlesbrough finished 10th last season and will be looking to improve on that next time around. With Assombalonga and Fletcher gone, a move for a capable goalscorer such as Collins could represent good business – especially as he’ll be available on a free.