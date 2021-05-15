Sheffield Wednesday struggled throughout their 2020/21 campaign and did so pretty much from Day 1 when they kicked off their season with a points deduction.

In a relegation battle from the off, the Owls only briefly threatened to pull away from the bottom three before being sucked straight back into it.

Relegated into League One on the last day of the season, a restructuring is much needed and that seems to have started with news of defender Joost van Aken leaving Hillsborough per Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday restructure underway

Centre-back van Aken arrived at the South Yorkshire side in a 2017 move from Dutch side Heerenveen for a reported £3m.

Injury issues took their toll on the former Holland Under-21 international and he only made 31 Championship starts across his four years at the club.

A year of that time (August 2019 – June 2020) saw the 27-year-old out on loan to German side VfL Osnabruck where he scored one goal in 22 appearances.

Van Aken announces move away from Hillsborough

The Dutch defender called time on his stay in South Yorkshire with a post on his Instagram account – announcing that he will be signing for Belgian side Zulte Waregem:

Per the article by Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, the former Owls defender comments that he is looking forward to the new season and a new start in Belgium.

He said of this: “The conversations I had with sporting staff and the people of the club immediately gave me a good feeling. I’m looking forward to starting the new season, hopefully with supporters.”

Wednesday will need to continue their restructuring over the summer as they look to shape their squad for League One football next season.

For van Aken, it will be a step back into continental football with Zulte Waregem who currently sit a midtable 9th place in this season’s Jupiler Pro League with one game left.