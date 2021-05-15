Bristol City have released Jack Hunt among ten other first-team players – would the right-back be a good fit for Lee Johnson at Sunderland?

Hunt is someone that Johnson knows well. He brought him to Ashton Gate from Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the 2018/19 season and would go on to make 33 and 35 Championship appearances in Johnson’s final two seasons at the helm.

Johnson said upon Hunt’s 2018 arrival:

I think Jack is an excellent acquisition for us. He is very experienced in the Championship and he is of a good age where he is coming into his prime. He’s a very tough competitor, he’s physically fit and he likes to maraud forward. The signing gives us strong competition in that back line and that’s where we need to be because it’s a tough division with many, many games.

Now aged 30, Hunt made 41 Championship outings in the season just concluded but will now leave Bristol City after three years with the club.

Able to play as a right-back or more of a wing-back, Hunt could be a perfect summer acquisition for Sunderland. Both full-back departments have been causes for concern this season with no two names being able to hold down the slots regularly.

On the right, the likes of Max Power and Conor McLaughlin have been sharing the role, but both see their current contracts expire in the summer.

Contract talks at the Stadium of Light have taken an understandable backseat given the club’s promotion bid and so Johnson could find himself rushing around at the last minute to finalise deals. But whether Power or McLaughlin extend their stays or not, the addition of Hunt to Johnson’s options at right-back would be a huge plus.

Hunt is a hardened full-back with some great Championship experience having spent three seasons with Sheffield Wednesday prior to Bristol City. He remains in the prime of his career at 30-years-old and coming off the back of an active season with the Robins, he’ll surely be looking for a compeitive next move.

Sunderland’s transfer activity will no doubt take place after their season is concluded. They face Lincoln City in the play-off semi finals later this month and with a second Wembley final of the season on the cards too. But expect Johnson to have taken note of Bristol City’ retained list.