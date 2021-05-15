Portsmouth have released attacker Jordy Hiwula, as per their official club website.

The League One side have opted against extending his stay and he will leave on a free transfer.

Hiwula, who is 26 years old, joined Pompey in October and managed to score three goals for them this past season.

Swindon Town were interested in landing him in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, but he ending up penning a deal at Fratton Park until the end of the campaign instead.

Hiwula was released by Coventry City at the end of last season despite helping them gain promotion to the Championship under Mark Robins.

He spent last summer weighing up his options and will have to do the same again this year.

Hiwula started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan as a youngster at Yeovil Town and Walsall.

Huddersfield lured him away from the North-West on a permanent basis in 2015 but he played just once for the Terriers in his three seasons at the club.

The Yorkshire side opted to loan him out to Wigan Athletic, Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town before letting him go to Coventry two years ago.

Hiwula will now be a free agent with Portsmouth deciding to release him and it will be interesting to see where he goes. Could Swindon rekindle their winter interest?