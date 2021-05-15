West Ham attacker Oladapo Afolayan has spent the second half of this season on loan with League Two side Bolton Wanderers, and is now wanted on a permanent deal.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has spoke confidently about securing a permanent deal for the West Ham 23-year-old – Afolayan joined on loan in February and featured 21 times in League Two, scoring once.

He helped his temporary side to promotion into League One and speaking to The Bolton News recently, Evatt said of a potentially permanent deal for Afolayan and fellow loanee Declan John:

“I am confident we can get them because what we have done is we have built credit with the two of them.

“That is not only because we have been a success but when I spoke to them in January I promised them certain things, how we play, the way we train, how they would get treated, what the club is like, what the fanbase is like, and everything I have said has come to fruition.

“They now understand what a fantastic club Bolton Wanderers is, and what a journey we are about to go on. They want to be a part of that, I have no doubts.”

Evatt’s Bolton side would clinch promotion on the final day of the season following a run of just three defeats in their final 22 league outings.

It’s a remarkable achievement for Evatt in his first season at the club and hopes will be high upon their return to League One, but there remains plenty of work to be done in the transfer market.

A permanent move for Afolayan would be a great start – he gives the Bolton front-line energy and if he’s given enough game time to continue his development, he could blossom into a fine player.