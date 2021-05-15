Burnley defender Bobby Thomas wants to return to the Football League on loan next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

The youngster spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Barrow.

Thomas, who is 20 years old, joined the Bluebirds in January and played a key role in their survival in League Two, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

He enjoyed his taste of first-team football and isn’t opposed to the idea of leaving Turf Moor again to get more experience next term.

Read: Five candidates for the Barrow job

Thomas has said: “I’ll see whatever comes, take it in my stride and keep working hard.

“I would like to be playing for something every weekend. Doing that for the under-23s doesn’t compare to first-team level. My drive and ambition is to go and play in the Football League again.”

The Chester-born man is out of contract at Burnley at the end of next month but they will be keeping hold of him.

Barrow are believed to have seen off competition from elsewhere to land him in January and it is yet to be known whether they will try and re-sign him this summer.

Read: Barrow receive boost in pursuit of Bristol Rovers defender

Thomas had spells in the academies at Everton and Crewe Alexandra before joining Burnley in 2017. He then spent time on loan at Kendal Town a couple of years ago.

He has played once for the Clarets’ senior side in a League Cup clash against Millwall earlier this season and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.