QPR are ‘set to sign’ Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell, reports online claims.

Dozzell, 22, is poised to sign for QPR claims IpswichTownFans, with Macauley Bonne set to go the other way in a direct swap – Dozzell was first linked with a move to west London back in February.

RUMOUR MILL: Andre Dozzell is set to sign for QPR with Macauley Bonne coming in the other direction in a swap deal. #itfc — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) May 15, 2021

Bonne has struggled for the R since joining from Charlton Athletic last summer. The 25-year-old managed just three goals in his 34 Championship outings for Mark Warburton’s side.

Dozzell though will be a fine addition to the Rs – the former England U16 man featured in 43 of his side’s 46 league outings this term, proving a really important player to Paul Cook’s side.

🚨QPR TRANSFER NEWS 🚨 ✍️Andre Dozzell is set to sign for #QPR with Macauley Bonne coming in the other direction in a swap deal. 🔵⚪ (@IpswichTownFans) pic.twitter.com/FdhyHLQpWQ — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) May 15, 2021

He’s an energetic midfield player and at 22-years-old he’s the perfect type of signing for Warburton – the former Brentford boss has established himself as one of the best at nurturing young talent, with the likes of Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair flourishing under his watch.

Dozzell could well do the same. QPR are close to completing a permanent deal for Sam Field but the permanent capture of Stefan Johansen looks to be a distant hope at this point, and so Dozzell could well be coming in with that in mind.

The Rs finished the Championship season in 9th – an improvement on their 13th-place finish in the last, and Warburton’s first season at the helm.

Signs read well going into next season and if QPR can kick-start their summer with the exciting signing of Dozzell, it’d set the tone for an all-encompassing 2021/22 campaign.